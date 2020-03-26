October 7, 1946 - March 22, 2020
Dianne L Deskins, age 73, of Norfolk, Nebraska passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020. Dianne was born October 7, 1946 in Fremont, NE to Harold and LaVonne (Ahrens) Smith.
She is lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Tami Lang of Lincoln, NE, Kimberly (Brandon) Coyner of Pleasant Hill, MO, and Adina (Michael) Stephens of Norfolk, NE; two stepsons, Billy Jr. (Becca) Deskins of Princeton, MO and Lee Deskins of Cassville, MO; brother, Doug (Joyce) Smith; sister, Terri O'Kelly; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Deskins; parents, Harold and LaVonne; brother, Dennis Smith and granddaughter, Emma Payne.
Memorials suggested to Heritage of Bel-Air 1203 N. 13th Street Norfolk NE 68701. Condolences to lincolnfh.com
