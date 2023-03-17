Preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Gretchen. Survived by her husband, Ernest; children, Brian (Nancy) Zitek, Corina Zitek, Brenda Zitek (Dane Rosenau), Ann Zitek, Rob Moody, Terri (Paul) Fatka; siblings, Dean (Sharon) Richter, Mike (Deb) Richter, Colleen (Rick) Waldman, Judy (Pudge) Osborn, Peggi Carabajal; grandchildren, Tony (Marcia) Doran, Tyler Doran, Taner Arroyo, Terica Moreno, Reece Moody, Dorian & Harper Bobbett; great-grandchildren, Avery, Connor, Navi & Jemma; former spouse, Gene Zitek; many nieces & nephews; countless friends.

A Celebration of Life will be Monday, March 20, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Inurnment will take place at a later time in the Shelby Cemetery. At the request of the Moody family there will be no public viewing/visitation, Dani's wishes were for cremation. For condolences, please visit www.bmlfh.com