Dianne E. “Dani” Moody, 76, of Lincoln, died March 12, 2023. Celebration of Life: 11 AM on Monday, March 20, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Inurnment at a later time in the Shelby Cemetery. At the request of the Moody family there will be no public viewing/visitation, Dani's wishes were for cremation. Please visit www.bmlfh.com