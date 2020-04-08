× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Diane R. Lightbody, 59, Lincoln, died April 5, 2020. She was born February 27, 1961 in Wichita, KS to Richard and JoAnn (Corbin) Lightbody. She was an Apparel Associate at Walmart. She was a 1979 graduate of Fairbury High School and was a graduate of Lincoln School of Commerce.

She enjoyed making others laugh and giving hugs. She always put everyone else's needs in front of her own. In Diane's eyes everyone was a friend. She enjoyed her dog, Gracie Mae, gardening, cooking, baking and reading. She had many longtime friends and co-worker friends.

Survivors include: Fiancé of 30 years, Gene Wessel; brother, Alan (Vivian) Lightbody, Omaha, NE; sisters, Alana (Mark) Crowder, Batavia, IL and Dana (Mike) Fischer, Oshkosh, NE; nieces and nephews, Neal and Blake Crowder, Kim Lauer, Carrie Hoagland and Chris Fischer. She was preceded in death by her parents.

“Diane made me a better person and I thank God for the day we met. She was the light of my life”-Gene Wessel

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com

