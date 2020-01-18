You have free articles remaining.
January 16, 2020
Diane R. (DeBoer) Jasa, 60, of Lyons, Nebraska passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at her home in Lyons. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Walthill Public School in Walthill; with Pastor Toni Hightree Nolze officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home in Pender. The graveside service will be on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
To send flowers to the family of Diane Jasa, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 21
Visitation
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home - Pender
312 McCabe St
Pender, NE 68047
312 McCabe St
Pender, NE 68047
Guaranteed delivery before Diane's Visitation begins.
Jan 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Walthill Public School
602 Main
Walthill, NE 68067
602 Main
Walthill, NE 68067
Guaranteed delivery before Diane's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 22
Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
Fairview Cemetery
8400 Adams Street
Lincoln, NE 68507
8400 Adams Street
Lincoln, NE 68507
Guaranteed delivery before Diane's Graveside Service begins.