Diane R. (DeBoer) Jasa, 60, of Lyons, Nebraska passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at her home in Lyons. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Walthill Public School in Walthill; with Pastor Toni Hightree Nolze officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home in Pender. The graveside service will be on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.