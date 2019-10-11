July 18, 1940 - October 9, 2019
Diane P. Smith, 79, of Lincoln, died October 9, 2019. She was born July 18, 1940 in Lincoln to George & Pauline (Keller) Geier.
Diane is survived by her children, Gary K. (Julie) Smith of Lincoln and Kim (Dr. Stephen) Brown of Prescott, AZ; grandchildren, Ryan & Sarah; brothers, Richard (Rosalie) Geier, David (Sherrie) Geier of Lincoln and Donald (Mary) Geier of Dublin, OH and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary E. and son, Randy.
Visitation 3-9 pm Sunday (with family present 5-7 pm) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 2 pm Monday at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's choice. Condolences: www.bmflh.com.