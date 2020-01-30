June 2, 1950 - January 29, 2020

Diane Mae Stark passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 in Lincoln NE. She was born June 2, 1950 to John and Lillian Radtke in Pender, NE. Diane enjoyed many years working in sports administration, and especially working with college students. Her career in sports administration took her to many southeastern states. She returned to Lincoln to be close to her family and grandchildren.

She became the house mother at the Kappa Kappa Gamma house in 2011. Diane enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, gardening, knitting and helping others in need. She was a patient, kind, and devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

Diane is survived by her mother Lillian Radtke, brothers and sister: Dennis (Erma) Radtke, Carol (Mick) Beacom, and Doug (Rose) Radtke; her sons: Todd (Heidi) Stark and Travis (Hillary) Stark; her grandchildren: Augie & Elizabeth, Hailey and Jase; in addition to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father John Radtke.

The Celebration of Life will be held at Southwood Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. Memorials are suggested to the Diane Stark Scholarship Fund at Kappa Kappa Gamma. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Diane Stark, please visit Tribute Store.