Diane Lynn Albert

August 10, 2023

Diane Lynn Albert, 69, of Lincoln, NE passed away August 10, 2023.

Born in 1953 to Jeff and Dagmar Warren. She married Jay Albert in June 1974. Survivors are daughters: Angela Ryba with her significant other David Baldwin and his daughter EmmaLee. Lori Leafty and her sons Hunter Leafty and Jax Albert.

Diane worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as a Purchasing Specialist. She was in the Antique Business for over 40 years. She loved going to estate sales and auctions, buying and selling dishes for her china replacement business. As an avid bowler, Diane went to many tournaments and was a member of the Lincoln Bowling Hall of Fame.

Visitation will be: Monday 6-8pm with the Family present, Tuesday 8am-5pm and Wednesday 8am-8pm with the Family present 6-8pm all at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. Graveside Service will be at 10:00am on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Family and Friends will meet at Gate # 2 at 10:00am on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.