Diane Kadavy Kroese

June 16, 2023

Diane Kadavy Kroese, beloved wife, mother, and sister, passed away on June 16, 2023. She was the cherished daughter of Leonard and LaDonna Kadavy.

Diane and her husband Gary welcomed three children into their family: Andrew, Kaydi, and Robert. Diane's devotion to her family knew no bounds and her heart overflowed with love for them. Throughout her life, Diane exemplified grace, strength and humility.

Diane had a wonderful sense of humor - with a quick wit that will be missed by her family! Diane is survived by her husband, Gary and her beloved children, Andrew, Kaydi, and Robert. Her siblings David, Lynn, Jay, Dan, Greg, Karen, Julia, Susie, and Lori will always remember her with love.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents Leonard & LaDonna Kadavy, brother Tim, nephew Marcus, and sister-in-law Stephanie.

In loving memory of Diane, we honor her wishes for no memorial service. Cards and memorials can be sent to the following address: Susan Dvorak 1000 Long Cove Round Rock, TX 78664