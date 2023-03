Diane (Guerry) Brown

March 10, 2023

Diane (Guerry) Brown, age 67, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. Born in Omaha, Nebraska to Jim and Charleen Guerry.

Preceded in death by her father Jim. Survived by her mother Charleen; life partner Domingo Colon Jr.; children Staci Calnan; Sarah Beckley; Kim Teer; brother Alan Guerry; 7 grandchildren: Brianne, Marisa, Malori, Chris, Liam, Evelyn and Vivian.

A Private family service will be held for Diane. Memories can be left on lincolnfh.com In lieu of flowers Please make donations to The American Lung Association. lung.org