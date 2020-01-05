January 1, 2020

Diane “Elizabeth” Quigley of Lincoln, NE passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. Elizabeth was born in 1961, in Los Angeles, CA, to loving parents Gerald & Mary Nash. She was raised in Brea, CA and graduated from Brea Olinda High School in 1979. Elizabeth went on to California State University Fullerton and Pepperdine Law School.

The joy of Elizabeth's life was her family, her friends and her faith in God. She married Sean in 1994 and is survived by her beloved husband, Sean Quigley of Lincoln, Son Chad Quigley of Kansas City, KS, daughter Megan Quigley of Lincoln, two brothers, one niece, two nephews and one cousin. Preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 6-7pm, followed by a Rosary at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30am, all services will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln. Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. Gianna's Women's Home on their website at www.stgiannas.org. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

