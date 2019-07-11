August 14, 1943 – July 5, 2019
Diane A. Church, age 75, of Lincoln, passed away July 5, 2019. She was born August 14, 1943 in Omaha to William and Amber Devine.
Preceded in death by parents; brother, Donald Devine and sisters, Darlene and Debra Devine. Survived by children, Christine Church of Orlando, Daniel Church of Orlando, Fla. and his son, Jacob Church and Timothy Church (Jolana) of Fullton, Mo. and their children, Kherington and Kamden Church and siblings, Richard Devine, Delora Devine and Dee Sykora.
Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street. Condolences: lincolnfh.com