Diana M. Johnson

July 26, 1947 - July 1, 2023

Diana M. Johnson, 75, formerly of Waverly, NE, passed away on July 1, 2023, in Lincoln. She was born on July 26, 1947, in Lincoln to Les and Madeline (Spatz) Hiatt.

Family includes Lori Krehnke of rural Davey, NE and Gregg Johnson of Omaha, NE; mother Madeline of Lincoln. Numerous extended family and friends.

Family Gathering will be held July 6, 2023, from 5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m. at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th St., Waverly, NE.

Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Waverly First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkstone St., Waverly, NE.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

No viewing/Cremation

Condolences online at roperandsons.com