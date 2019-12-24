Diana Lee (Dietl) Partington
Diana Lee (Dietl) Partington

April 3, 1949 – December 21, 2019

Diana Lee (Dietl) Partington age 70 of Plattsmouth, NE April 3, 1949 – December 21, 2019.

She is survived by her mother, Meredith Dietl of Plattsmouth, NE, sister, Connie (Richard) Bowers of Corpus Christi, TX, husband, Jack Partington of Lincoln, NE, children, John (Becci) Meredith of Nehawka, NE, Miranda (Tracey) Wistrom of Kansas City, KS, grandchildren, David, Luke and Seth Meredith, Hank & Della Wistrom. She was preceded in death by her father, John Dietl and sister, Jane Dietl.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Plattsmouth Burial will follow the service in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth. There will be no visitation or viewing. Memorials can be directed to Muddy Paws Rescue in Omaha or Sienna Francis House, Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth

Service information

Dec 27
Memorial Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
1:30PM
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
