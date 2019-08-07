January 18, 1961 - June 29, 2019
Diana Lea Fiene-Davy, died June 29, 2019. She lived in Overland Park, Kansas with her husband Richard Davy. She was born and raised in Lincoln where she lived until she married October 10, 2009 and moved to Overland Park. Diana attended and graduated from Lincoln High School. She attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Journalism.
She loved young children, owner/teacher at Paddington Station Preschool in Lincoln. Currently was in property management. She was awesome at her job and enjoyed conversing and helping clientele. Diana was a kind, compassionate, loyal, giving person. We were lucky and blessed to be a part of her life. Her death was sudden and has left us all with a big hole in our hearts. She will be deeply missed by many.
Diana is survived by her husband, Richard Davy; siblings, Michael C. Fiene, Katherine J. Fiene, Douglas W. Fiene, all of Lincoln; nephews, Kyle C. Williams, Ryan N. Williams (fiancée Allie Kay) and Cody M. Williams, Matthew Fiene, Sam Fiene and Ben Fiene; Ali Kaer, Jacson and Derrick; best/lifelong friends, Kathee Rupert and Deb Esch; her beloved and cherished cats, Sadie, Sassy and Yeti. Preceded in death by parents, Oscar W. and Arlene M. Fiene.
Services will be at 10 am Saturday, August 10, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th Street, Lincoln. Private family burial will be earlier in the week. Condolences: lincolnfh.com
