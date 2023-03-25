A funeral service for will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. This service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100033954344066.