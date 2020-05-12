× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Diana C. Ramos

February 18, 1988 - May 7, 2020

The young, vibrant life of Diana C. Ramos was ended way too soon on May 7, 2020. Diana was born February 18, 1988 in Los Angeles, California, raised in Omaha, NE, and fell in love with and settled in Lincoln, NE. During her 32 years she was a wife, daughter, sister, cousin and friend to many.

Diana is survived by her husband Mark Hardisty of Lincoln, parents Adan Ramos and Idolina Silva Cano Ramos of Omaha, sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth Ramos-Hernandez and Gabriel Hernandez of Omaha, brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Miriam Ramos of San Diego, California, nephews Ayan, Emilio, and Mateo Hernandez and her dear dog Guinness.

All who desire to visit are welcome Wednesday, May 13th from 9:00 A.M. until 2:30 P.M. at Wyuka Funeral Home. During the visitation COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, allowing a limited number of people at a time in the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery. Family and friends are to meet at the funeral home prior to 2:45 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Live On Nebraska, https://liveonnebraska.org/get-involved/make-a-donation/. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com

To send flowers to the family of Diana Ramos , please visit Tribute Store.