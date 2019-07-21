{{featured_button_text}}
Dexter N. “Dex” Hilligoss

July 18, 2019

Dexter N. “Dex” Hilligoss, 80, of Lincoln, passed away July 18, 2019. Born in Lincoln to Wade and Eloise Hilligoss. Retired HVAC technician from Green's Heating & Air Conditioning.

Family members include his son Allen Hilligoss (Robin); daughters Audrey (Ray) Murray and Andrea Rhoades; step- daughters Debbie (Charley) Hill and Diane Mays; step-son Jim (Cindy) Bliss; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; brother Richard (Naoma) Hilligoss; nieces and nephews; beloved dog “Tiny”. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia, sister Judith.

Memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. No visitation, cremation. Condolences at Roperandsons.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dexter N. “Dex” Hilligoss
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments