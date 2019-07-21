July 18, 2019
Dexter N. “Dex” Hilligoss, 80, of Lincoln, passed away July 18, 2019. Born in Lincoln to Wade and Eloise Hilligoss. Retired HVAC technician from Green's Heating & Air Conditioning.
Family members include his son Allen Hilligoss (Robin); daughters Audrey (Ray) Murray and Andrea Rhoades; step- daughters Debbie (Charley) Hill and Diane Mays; step-son Jim (Cindy) Bliss; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; brother Richard (Naoma) Hilligoss; nieces and nephews; beloved dog “Tiny”. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia, sister Judith.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. No visitation, cremation. Condolences at Roperandsons.com.