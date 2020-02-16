May 7, 1940 - February 13, 2020

DeWayne Edward Schoonover, 79, of Grand Island, NE passed away February 13, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born May 7, 1940 in Greeley, NE to Raymond and Bertha (Pierson) Schoonover. U.S. Army Veteran. DeWayne was a maintenance engineer for Northwest High School in Grand Island. He was a graduate of Greeley High School and a member of the Greeley United Methodist Church.

Family members include his brother and sister-in-law Gerald and JoAnn Schoonover, Lincoln; sister and brother-in-law Dora Mae and Paul Berg, Starbuck, MN; sister-in-law Dorothy Schoonover, Sidney, NE; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers Carmen, Dale and Ray, Jr; sisters Iona and Mazie.

Graveside service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, Greeley Cemetery, Greeley, NE. Memorials to the Greeley United Methodist Church or the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

