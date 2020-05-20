Dewaine E. Melch
January 29, 1939 - May 16, 2020

Dewaine E. Melch, age 81 of Eagle, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was born January 29, 1939 in Omaha to Thomas and Veronica (Honer) Melch. Dewaine graduated from Omaha South High School in 1957 and then served for 8 years in the Army Reserve. He married Sharon Walker on November 15, 1964. Dewaine worked a variety of interesting jobs during his career.

He is survived by wife Sharon; daughters Vanessa (Scott) Bornemeier, Verdean Schroeder, Valerie (Dewayne) Gascho, Victoria (Dain) Weiss; grandchildren Kyle, Blaine and Jaden Gascho, Darek Bornemeier, Hayley and Hanna Schroeder, Morgan and Breck Weiss; and sister Doris Ziegenbein.

No services will be held at this time. Leave online messages for the family at NebraskaCremation.com

