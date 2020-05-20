Dewaine E. Melch, age 81 of Eagle, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was born January 29, 1939 in Omaha to Thomas and Veronica (Honer) Melch. Dewaine graduated from Omaha South High School in 1957 and then served for 8 years in the Army Reserve. He married Sharon Walker on November 15, 1964. Dewaine worked a variety of interesting jobs during his career.