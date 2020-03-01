Dewaine Austin Alcorn Dr.

April 6, 1932 - February 11, 2020
Dr. Dewaine Austin Alcorn, 87, of Lincoln, passed away February 11, 2020. Born April 6, 1932 in Kearney, NE to Clarence and Frances (Vangreen) Alcorn. Dewaine served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army receiving the Korean Service Medal, two Bronze Stars and two additional medals.
You have free articles remaining.
On July 18, 1954, he married Irma Novy in Ravenna, NE. Dewaine retired in 1994, after 30 years as an Associate Professor of Special Education at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Lincoln and a past member of Rob Morris Lodge #46 in Kearney.
Family members include Irma; daughters Lorie (James) Dennell, Omaha and Lynette Alcorn (Chris McCubbin), Austin, TX; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Marlene Irwin.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 8300 E. Pointe Rd. Memorials to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 8300 E. Pointe Rd., Lincoln, NE 68506 or Alzheimer's Association, Great Plains Chapter, 1500 S. 70th St., Ste. 201, Lincoln, NE 68506. No visitation/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.