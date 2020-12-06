Dewain Hoffart 89, of Lincoln went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born 3/28/1931 in Pierce County Nebraska, to parents John and Ida. He grew up in a farming family with 7 siblings. After graduating from Niobrara High School, he entered the military. He served on the USS St. Paul during the Korean War. While serving in the military he met Jane Ann Poundstone. They were married in 1954.

Dwain continued his education with the support of the GI Bill. He graduated from the University of Nebraska. He began a career teaching Vocational Agriculture in Bartlett Nebraska and later at Hooper Nebraska. He became a loan officer for Farmer's Home Administration where he worked in the Lancaster and Saline County offices, as well as at the State level. He retired after 25 years of service. In his free time, Dwain loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved camping and enjoying time in nature. He and his wife Jane traveled in their RV to many parts of the US. He was a wonderful father and grandfather to his children and 5 grandchildren. He was a fierce advocate for members of the community who were disabled.