September 3, 1922 - October 12, 2020

Deryl Lee Travis Sr., age 98, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020. Deryl was born September 3, 1922 to Ortha and Daisy Travis.

Deryl is preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years Marjorie Travis; 2 sons, Bruce Travis and Timothy Travis. Deryl is survived by his children, Patricia (Tom) Gross, Sheryl Travis-West, Brent (Cherie) Travis and Deryl (Karen) Travis Jr.; daughter-in-law Nancy Travis; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Deryl will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. A celebration of life will occur Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Ln, Lincoln, Nebraska 68516. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Go to www.lincolnfh.com