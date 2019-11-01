May 21, 1964 – October 30, 2019
Deron S. Breemes, age 55, of Lincoln, passed away October 30, 2019. He was born May 21, 1964 in Lincoln, NE.
Survived by mother, Janice Breemes; girlfriend, Theresa Lalley; brother, Derek (Chris) Breemes; sister, Dawn (Mark) Rudd; stepson, Christian Lalley; nieces, Renae (Jeremy) Pache, Mallory Breemes, Ashley Rudd and Amanda Rudd and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by father, Larry Breemes and daughter, Kelsey Breemes.
Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Visitation Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-5 pm and service Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:30 pm all at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com