January 18, 1948 - January 25, 2020.

Derald Lee Ferguson was born January 18, 1948 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Wilfred; LeMars, IA and Laura (Jurgens) Ferguson; Adams, NE. Derald graduated from Lincoln Northeast high school in 1966. He attended classes at Nebraska Wesleyan University and transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to obtain a degree in Marketing, Business Management and Distributive Education Degree in 1971. Derald taught distributive marketing education at Ralston High School throughout the 1970's and later taught marketing and business at Southeast Community College throughout the 1980's.

Derald was a longtime real estate landlord and remodeler. His career highlight was several national champions and many state champions in distributive education competitions (DECA) and being invited to lunch with President Carter. Derald loved to dance and taught Disco to thousands of students of all ages during the 1970's and 1980's. His pride and joy were his three daughters. His favorite activity was watching anything his daughters were involved in. His children and wife were, by far, his self-described greatest accomplishments.

Derald is survived by his wife Marlene, his daughters, Tayler, McKenzie, and Maggie and granddaughters Quinn and Emersyn.

Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. lincolnfh.com

