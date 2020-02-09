July, 1927 - February 7, 2020

Derald David Drbal, died Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving children. He had lived 92 wonderful years. Derald was born in July 1927 to Thomas and Lydia Drbal in Bee, Nebraska. He moved to Lincoln, in 1943 and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945.

He was married to Mary Edna Hitz on August 3, 1947. She was a loving and devoted wife and they prospered in their marriage. They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary last August 3rd, before Mary passed away on August 16, 2019. Derald dedicated his life to his love of Mary, his children and a life centered around family and the love of Jesus Christ. He came from a family of 5 children. His brother Richard and sister Lydia have preceded him in death and a sister Betty and brother Tom remain.

Derald served in the U.S. Navy after World War II and then was active during the Korean War. After the war he worked with his father at the Lincoln Hat Works and then had a career with the United States Postal service for 35 years where he was active in the Postal Union serving as the treasurer for many years.