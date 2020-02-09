July, 1927 - February 7, 2020
Derald David Drbal, died Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving children. He had lived 92 wonderful years. Derald was born in July 1927 to Thomas and Lydia Drbal in Bee, Nebraska. He moved to Lincoln, in 1943 and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945.
He was married to Mary Edna Hitz on August 3, 1947. She was a loving and devoted wife and they prospered in their marriage. They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary last August 3rd, before Mary passed away on August 16, 2019. Derald dedicated his life to his love of Mary, his children and a life centered around family and the love of Jesus Christ. He came from a family of 5 children. His brother Richard and sister Lydia have preceded him in death and a sister Betty and brother Tom remain.
Derald served in the U.S. Navy after World War II and then was active during the Korean War. After the war he worked with his father at the Lincoln Hat Works and then had a career with the United States Postal service for 35 years where he was active in the Postal Union serving as the treasurer for many years.
Derald loved the outdoors. He shared that love with his sons on many hunting and fishing trips and with his family on camping trips throughout the Western United States. He was an active father attending many activities with his children and assisted with The Boy Scouts. In 1973 he backpacked with his son Dennis and other Lincoln Boy Scouts over 60 miles at Philmont Scout Ranch in the mountains of New Mexico.
Derald and Mary shared a life together that involved Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lincoln where he held many church offices and sang in the choir. He loved to be with Mary. They shared an adventurous spirit and traveled to all 50 states as well as trips to Europe, Australia and Central America. Dancing to the romantic melodies of Big Band music was a passion that they shared for many years.
Derald was a supportive and loving father to his three children Deborah, Douglas and Dennis. He was a proud grandfather of his four grandchildren, Andrew and Tyler (Douglas) and Dexter and Danielle (Dennis).
A visitation will be held at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street in Lincoln Thursday February 13, 9-9 and with the family from 6 to 8 PM. The Celebration of Life will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 South 11th Street, Lincoln at 10:30 am Friday February 14. A reception will be held immediately after the service with burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery after the reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Derald's name to the Lutheran Hour Ministries (www.LHM.org) or Special Olympics Nebraska (www.sone.org). Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com