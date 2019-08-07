September 23, 1947 - August 2, 2019
Dennis William Donner, of Lincoln, entered eternal rest on August 2, 2019. Denny was born in Yankton, S.D., on September 23, 1947, to Raymond and Mercedes Donner of Crofton. Denny was raised on his family farm until graduation from high school. Then he attended the University of Nebraska where he earned his B.A. in finances. His career was at Nebraska Department of Revenue as an economist for the Property Tax division until his retirement in 2015. Denny loved camping and fishing with his family, hunting elk in Wyoming near Cody. His greatest love and joy were his grandchildren.
Denny is survived by his wife Carolyn (Gedwillo) Donner; daughters Angela Odgaard; Lisa Donner; sons Timothy (Dr . Sarah) Donner and Michael Donner, all of Lincoln; loving grandchildren; Drew Alese Odgaard; Alex Justine Odgaard; John William Donner; Benjamin Robert Donner and Gianna Catherine Donner. Denny was preceded in death by his brothers: Melvin Donner; and Joseph Donner; parents; grandparents.
Saturday, visitation 9 am, with a rosary at 9:30 am, followed by a Mass at 10 am, all at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr., Lincoln. lincolnfh.com
