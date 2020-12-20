Dennis W. Miller, 67, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born November 12, 1953 to Kenneth and Frances (Irwin) Miller in Dalton, NE. “Denny” graduated from the University of NE in the 1970's and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He married Sara (Cosper) Miller on February 17, 2001 at Weyerts Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lodgepole, NE. Denny was very proud of a 30-year career as an Officer and Sergeant with the Lincoln Police Dept. working in a number of units including the Center Team, NW Team, Narcotics Unit, and the Investigations Unit. Denny enjoyed nature and traveling with his wife Sara across the United States as well as across Europe, Eastern Europe, and Scandinavia. His favorite place by far was Jackson Hole, the Grand Tetons, and Estes Park. Denny loved spending time with his grandchildren and he never lost his love of the farming community where he grew up.