February 5, 1945 - July 22, 2020
Dennis T. Rinne, 75 years of age, of Beatrice passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1945 in Pawnee City to Truman and Estella (Seitz) Rinne. Dennis graduated from Lewiston Consolidated Schools in 1963. He married Sandra Nieveen and to this union were born two girls, Terri and Leslie. Dennis later married Judy Theye. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for 1 year before transferring to Peru State College where he ran track. Dennis attained a bachelor's degree in Education from Peru State College.
He taught industrial arts at Tri County Schools until he became a salesperson at Wallman Chrysler in Beatrice. Dennis later became general manager and co-owner of Carriage Motors until his declining health kept him from working. He was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ near Steinauer, Flying Conestogas, Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and Beatrice Rotary Club. Dennis enjoyed flying, boating, fishing, racing, time with his grandchildren and their events and an avid fan and supporter of Husker athletics.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Leslie Songster and husband Kevin of Exeter; grandchildren, Kiah and Kolt; sister, Gail Mausbach and husband Steve of Louisville; brother, Kent Rinne and wife Andrea of Beatrice; special friend, Margaret Sutter of Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Terri Rinne.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Salem United Church of Christ near Steinauer with Pastor Eric Biehl officiating. There will be a live stream of the service on the mortuary's facebook page. Inurnment will follow in the Salem Cemetery near Steinauer. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from noon to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dennis T. Rinne Memorial in care of the mortuary to be used for a memorial bench at the airport and to the Beatrice Airport Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in charge of arrangements.
