Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Salem United Church of Christ near Steinauer with Pastor Eric Biehl officiating. There will be a live stream of the service on the mortuary's facebook page. Inurnment will follow in the Salem Cemetery near Steinauer. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from noon to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dennis T. Rinne Memorial in care of the mortuary to be used for a memorial bench at the airport and to the Beatrice Airport Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in charge of arrangements.