Dennis Shandera

October 4, 1931 - May 22, 2023

Dennis Shandera, age 91, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023. He was born in David City, Nebraska on October 4, 1931. He grew up in Crete, Nebraska, and was a longtime resident of Havelock. He joined the Navy in January of 1951 and fought in the Korean War, exiting with an honorable discharge in 1954. He worked at Dorsey Laboratories where he worked until retirement. He married Gloria (Smejdir) Shandera on June 11, 1955. Together they had three children, Bill, Gary, and Cathy.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW, DAV, and American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fish frys and frog leg frys. He also enjoyed gardening and being outside. He liked listening and dancing to Polka music, old western sitcom and movies, his dogs, and making zucchini bread by the dozen.

Preceded in death by his parents Joe and Mary (Kovar) Shandera, his wife Gloria, son Gary, brothers Leonard and Bob, and sister Nadine Bals.

Survived by children Bill (Denise) Shandera and Cathy Shandera, sisters Arlene Valenta, Bette Neddenriep, and Maxine Scherzinger; grandchildren Justin Shandera, Joslyn Fankhauser, and Carli Shandera; six great grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.

Visitation with family 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th St. Graveside Services 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 South 14th St., meet gate 2. Memorials in care of the family. www.lincolnfh.com