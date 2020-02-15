Dennis Ross

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 18th at the Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 South 40th, Lincoln. Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate. Interment will be at 2:30 P.M. Tuesday at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 P.M. Monday and 9 – 10 A.M. Tuesday at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. Memorials may be made to Children's Hospital/Rehab Department - Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.