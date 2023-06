Dennis R. Melby

June 6, 2023

Dennis R. Melby of Friend, NE died June 6, 2023.

Visitations will be held Friday, June 9th, from 2:00 - 8:00 PM, at the Lauber Funeral Home in Friend, NE. Family will meet and greet from 6:30 - 8:00 PM

Funeral Services will be held Saturday June 10th at the Friend Congregational Church, in Friend NE.

Private family Inurnment services will be held at a later date at the Andrews Cemetery, Friend NE

Memorials in care of the family for a later designation.