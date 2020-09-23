 Skip to main content
Dennis R Deneault
Dennis R Deneault

August 12, 2020

Born July 1954 in Concordia, KS, one of 12 children. Preceded in death by his father Ernest and brother Daniel Deneault. An avid fisherman, gardener, photographer and devoted family man. Retired from BNSF. Liked to travel but loved to talk and laugh.

Celebration of Life to be held at Calvary Community Church Oct. 10, 2020 at 11am. Please RSVP family if you plan to attend due to the Covid restrictions.

