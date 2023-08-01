Dennis “Pugs” Loos

January 22, 1953 – July 28, 2023

Dennis Edward Loos passed away at the age of 70 years old on Friday, July 28. Dennis was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to his parents, Edward and Verna Loos. He attended Northeast High School and graduated in 1971 after which he worked for twenty-seven years at BNSF Railroad on the Track Department. Dennis was a BIG sports fan as he supported the Huskers, Chicago Bears, and New York Yankees. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, horse racing, and golfing.

Dennis is survived by wife, Kerrie, whom he loved very much; his brother, Paul and Carol Loos; his stepdaughters Jessica Robbins, Kelsey and Jeff White, and Morgan and Dan Stewart; his grandchildren Tyrin and Tatum Buckley and Alison Stewart; and many cousins, aunts, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home at 11:30AM. Internment following the service at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Reception to follow at Brewsky's South on 70th & Van Dorn. Open visitation will be at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 2 from 12-6PM. Condolences can be shared at www.BMLFH.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dennis' name to Traditions Health Hospice at 300 S 68th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska 68510 as they lovingly took care of Dennis for the past six months.