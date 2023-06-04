Dennis Lada

May 14, 1956 - May 12, 2023

Lincoln, Nebraska, United States, mourns the loss of Dennis Lada, who passed away on May 12, 2023, at the age of 66. Born on May 14, 1956, Dennis was the beloved son of Robert Lada and Elnora Bowman.

Dennis was a good man and his absence cuts deep within those who knew and loved him.

Dennis is survived by his mother Elnora; his older brother Doug with wife Lori; 2 of his 5 children: Daniel with wife Jacie, and Jason; and also survived by 6 of his 7 adored grandchildren: Madison, Daniel Jr, Michelle, Miley, Dex and Jason Jr.

Adversely, Dennis was preceded in death by his father, the late Robert, 3 of his children, Samantha (01/24/1986-07/03/2008), Demi Ryan (06/08/1990-02/03/2000), Dennis Jr (08/04/1980-05/14/1989); and also preceded in death by one grandson: Denali (08/17/2021-05/19/2022).

In his earlier life Dennis worked on Turbine Engines for many of his working years and was well respected by his colleagues. He was known for his hard work, aptitude for the job and his reliability.

Despite life's challenges, Dennis remained steadfast and strong. He was a beloved member of his community, known for his unabashed, forthright, albeit quite ornery spirit, all concealing a heart of gold for those who knew him best. His later years were spent devotedly caring for his mother Elnora. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements for an end of life ceremony have not been set at this time, will update accordingly.