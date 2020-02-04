Dennis L. Novak, age 91 of Wahoo, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Wahoo. He was born November 28, 1928 on a farm near Malmo, NE to Adolph and Helen (Placek) Novak. Dennis is best known for his talents as a self-taught drummer. He had his own polka ensemble for a time but could be heard playing in various bands and small ensembles throughout the region for many years.