You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis L. Kahl
View Comments

Dennis L. Kahl

{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis L. Kahl

February 8, 1950 - August 12, 2020

Dennis L. Kahl, age 70 years, of Seward, born Feb. 8, 1950, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. Survivors: his wife, Nancy, Seward; daughter, Janelle Koepke and husband Shane, Albert Lea, MN; son, Bryan Kahl and wife Cindy, Chadron; six grandchildren; sister, Cheryl Johnson and husband Warren, Omaha; two brothers, Randy Kahl and wife Vicky, Houston, TX and Brent Kahl and wife Tatiana, Columbus, OH.

Private graveside service and inurnment: 11 a.m. Sunday, August 16, Seward Cemetery, Seward, with Pastor Eric Bostrom officiating the service. Memorials to the Kahl family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences may be left at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Dennis Kahl, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News