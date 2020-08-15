February 8, 1950 - August 12, 2020
Dennis L. Kahl, age 70 years, of Seward, born Feb. 8, 1950, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. Survivors: his wife, Nancy, Seward; daughter, Janelle Koepke and husband Shane, Albert Lea, MN; son, Bryan Kahl and wife Cindy, Chadron; six grandchildren; sister, Cheryl Johnson and husband Warren, Omaha; two brothers, Randy Kahl and wife Vicky, Houston, TX and Brent Kahl and wife Tatiana, Columbus, OH.
Private graveside service and inurnment: 11 a.m. Sunday, August 16, Seward Cemetery, Seward, with Pastor Eric Bostrom officiating the service. Memorials to the Kahl family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences may be left at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.