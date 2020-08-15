Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dennis L. Kahl, age 70 years, of Seward, born Feb. 8, 1950, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. Survivors: his wife, Nancy, Seward; daughter, Janelle Koepke and husband Shane, Albert Lea, MN; son, Bryan Kahl and wife Cindy, Chadron; six grandchildren; sister, Cheryl Johnson and husband Warren, Omaha; two brothers, Randy Kahl and wife Vicky, Houston, TX and Brent Kahl and wife Tatiana, Columbus, OH.