Dennis L. Dostal, 83, of Howells passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Dennis is survived by his daughters: Sharon (Mrs. Jeff) Wordekemper of Indianola, NE and Donna (Mrs. Jay) Salzman of Lincoln, NE; son: Steven (Denise) Dostal of Howells; grandchildren: Robert, Alex, and Matthew Salzman; Miranda Wordekemper; and Kylie and Mason Dostal; Sister-in-law Bernadine Humlicek of Norfolk, NE; brother-in-law Eddie Jr. (Margaret) Humlicek of Linwood, NE and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be directed towards Tabor Cemetery, Howells American Legion Albin Folda Post #155, or Curing Cancer with Clubs.Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 20, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells, Fr. Stan Schmit officiating. Visitation with no family present is Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. with a vigil service held at 7 p.m. all at the church. Masks are strongly encouraged for the vigil service and the Mass, and families will be seated by their households. Burial, with military honors by American Legion Albin Folda Post #155, will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery at Tabor. Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. svobodafuneralhome.net