Memorial services: 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Family prayer service: 9:45 A.M. on Saturday at the church. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing but a book for signatures will be available on Friday, 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Filley Cemetery Association and the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Don and Verdella Vetrovsky and Don and Malinda Jobman in charge.