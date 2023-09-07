June 6, 1950—September 5, 2023
Dennis L. Busboom, 73, of Beatrice passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. He was born on June 6, 1950, at Beatrice.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Busboom of Beatrice; sons, Jeff (Jennifer) Busboom of Filley, Justin (Mavie) Busboom of Springfield, MO, and Brett Busboom of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Devon Busboom (special friend Olivia), and Logan Busboom; sisters, Linda (Gary) Hooper of Beatrice and Sandra (Michael) Minnick of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Lorin) Bartels and Karen Parde; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services: 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Family prayer service: 9:45 A.M. on Saturday at the church. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing but a book for signatures will be available on Friday, 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Filley Cemetery Association and the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Don and Verdella Vetrovsky and Don and Malinda Jobman in charge.
