Dennis H. Grady, of Lincoln, was born on January 30, 1943, in Lincoln, to Herbert and Mary (Keiber) Grady. Dennis passed away March 1, 2020 age the age of 77. Survivors include sons Chris (Amy) Grady and Denny (Britany) Grady, four grandchildren and brother Everett Grady. No services are planned at this time.