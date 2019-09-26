June 1, 1943 - September 25, 2019
Dennis E. Wilson, 76, Beatrice died September 25, 2019. He was born in Miinneapolis, KS on June 1, 1943. 1961 Graduate of Osborne, KS High School. Worked at various places, retired from Ratigan-Schottler Mfg. He married Carol Zulauf on September 20, 1975 in Beatrice.
Survivors: wife, Carol, Beatrice; son, Stephen (Mary) Wilson, Wymore and their children, William Wilson, Craig (Mandy) Wiedergreen and Jessica (Alex) Johnson; daughter, Keri (Jeff) Hill, Beatrice and their children, Jessica (Nick) Parde, Justin Hill and fiancée Michelle York, Janeal (Andrew) Grisak; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim (Donna) Wilson, Osborne, KS and Richard (Janet) Snyder, Seward; brother-in-law, Duane and Marsha Zulauf, Beatrice and sister-in-law, Judy DeBoer, Diller.
Funeral services: 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019, Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home, 8:00 A.M. Friday until time of service, Saturday. Family meeting and greeting friends from 6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Friday, Fox Funeral Home. Memorials: family's choice. Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice, www.foxfuneralhome.net
