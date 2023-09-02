Dennis E. Gurley Of Milligan, Nebraska passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at his home in Milligan. He was born on 100943 to Willard & Neola (Tupy) Gurley.

A Funeral Service for Dennis will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Tobias, Nebraska. Pastor Gideon Pullmann will preside over the Funeral Service. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery following the Funeral Service. Public Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Kotas Chapel in Milligan, Nebraska.