Dennis (Denny) Hardy Hale
March 2, 2023
Denny graduated from Lincoln High. Denny enjoyed playing pool, fishing, and his dog, Nico, but most of all his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: Parents, Harold & Georgianna Hale, Grandparents Hardy & Katherine Hale, and Sister Judy Burrola. Survived by: Son Jeff Hale & his wife Tiffany of Lincoln. Daughter Erica Stenger & her husband Joey of Arizona. Five Grandchildren, two sisters Sherry Luckert, Kathy Lyons a half brother Gary Fredicks, and many more.
Celebration of Life: Sunday March 26th at 2:00 p.m. Pickrell Community Hall, 311 Austin Street, Pickrell, NE 68422. Memorial condolences please send to Denny's son Jeff Hale.