Denny graduated from Lincoln High. Denny enjoyed playing pool, fishing, and his dog, Nico, but most of all his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: Parents, Harold & Georgianna Hale, Grandparents Hardy & Katherine Hale, and Sister Judy Burrola. Survived by: Son Jeff Hale & his wife Tiffany of Lincoln. Daughter Erica Stenger & her husband Joey of Arizona. Five Grandchildren, two sisters Sherry Luckert, Kathy Lyons a half brother Gary Fredicks, and many more.