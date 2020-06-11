June 9, 2020
Dennis D. Stuchlik, 78, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo.
Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday (6/13) 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo. Visitation, Friday (6/12) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at the Church. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
