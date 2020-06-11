Dennis D. Stuchlik
Dennis D. Stuchlik

Dennis D. Stuchlik

June 9, 2020

Dennis D. Stuchlik, 78, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo.

Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday (6/13) 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo. Visitation, Friday (6/12) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at the Church. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

