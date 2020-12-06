Dennis D. Marienau, 95, of Lincoln NE and formerly Omaha NE, passed away on December 2, 2020. Born July 20, 1925 to Alvin and Viola (Rono) Marienau in Mankato, MN. Mankato High School class of 1944. United States Army 1944-1946. Graduate Mankato State Teachers College 1950. Employed by Clements Auto and Southern Minnesota Supply Company in Mankato and by Continental Can Company in industrial relations management at plants in Mankato, Milwaukee WI, and Omaha. Enjoyed fishing and golfing and was always an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan.