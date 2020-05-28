Dennis D. Frohner
Dennis D. Frohner

December 4, 1930 - May 26, 2020

Dennis D. Frohner, 89, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln, NE. He was born December 4, 1930 on a farm near Weston, Nebraska to James and Josephine (Kucera) Frohner.

Survived by nieces: Elaine (Leonard) Stepanek, Rita (Lloyd) Fiala and Jean Tesinsky; nephews: Marvin (Mildred) Fujan, Jim (Margaret) Fujan and David Odvody; many cousins, other relatives and a host of friends. Preceded in death by parents James and Josephine Frohner; sisters and brothers–in-law: Helen (Jim) Fujan and Agnes (Louis) Tesinsky; Sister Gladys Frohner, brother Leonard Frohner; Niece Janice Odvody and nephews Eugene Fujan and Louis Tesinsky Jr.

Celebration of Life, Saturday (5/30) 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo. Visitation, Friday (5/29) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at the Church. Interment with military honors at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or American Legion #308. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

