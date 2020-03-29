April 24, 1947 - March 26, 2020
Dennis Arthur Davis, 72, of Lincoln passed away March 26, 2020. Born April 24, 1947 in Nebraska City, NE to James Perry and Gladys Marie (Steinhoff) Davis. Dennis was a U.S. Navy veteran 1967-1972. He worked for Web Press as a printer for many years.
Family members include his wife Norma; daughters Ann (Rod) Beckner and Amanda (David) Gibson; son Andrew (Heather) Davis; grandchildren Emma, Logan, Kianna, Sage, Tye and Ivy; sister Darlene Oltmans. Preceded in death by his parents, first wife Barbara and granddaughter Emerson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
