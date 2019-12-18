May 6, 1932 - December 15, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Dennis A. Stoll, 87, of Lincoln, died on December 15, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Mr. Stoll was born May 6, 1932 in Lincoln, NE to William & Marie (Wilson) Stoll. Dennis was the owner of Goldenrod Printing.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; granddaughter, Tiffany Jo Wilcox; sister-in-law, Barbara Henkel. Survived by his wife, Donna; son, Jim (Joyce) Stoll; daughter, Tammy (Joel) Wilcox; brother-in-law, Jerry Henkel; grandchildren, Jaime (Jeff) Atwell, Jay (Angel) Stoll, Natalie (Paul) Bakan, Amanda Wilcox (Eric Downey); niece, Jackie (Mark) Mills; nephews, Jason (Jamie) Henkel, Justin (Bridget) Henkel.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM on Friday, December 19, 2019 at Southwood Lutheran Church. Pastor Michael Ryan will officiate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68516
2:15PM
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512