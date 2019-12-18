Dennis A. Stoll
Dennis A. Stoll

Dennis A. Stoll

May 6, 1932 - December 15, 2019

Dennis A. Stoll, 87, of Lincoln, died on December 15, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Mr. Stoll was born May 6, 1932 in Lincoln, NE to William & Marie (Wilson) Stoll. Dennis was the owner of Goldenrod Printing.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; granddaughter, Tiffany Jo Wilcox; sister-in-law, Barbara Henkel. Survived by his wife, Donna; son, Jim (Joyce) Stoll; daughter, Tammy (Joel) Wilcox; brother-in-law, Jerry Henkel; grandchildren, Jaime (Jeff) Atwell, Jay (Angel) Stoll, Natalie (Paul) Bakan, Amanda Wilcox (Eric Downey); niece, Jackie (Mark) Mills; nephews, Jason (Jamie) Henkel, Justin (Bridget) Henkel.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM on Friday, December 19, 2019 at Southwood Lutheran Church. Pastor Michael Ryan will officiate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

Dec 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 19, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
Southwood Lutheran Church
4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68516
Dec 19
Interment with Military Honors
Thursday, December 19, 2019
2:15PM
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512
