Dennis A. Stoll, 87, of Lincoln, died on December 15, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Mr. Stoll was born May 6, 1932 in Lincoln, NE to William & Marie (Wilson) Stoll. Dennis was the owner of Goldenrod Printing.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM on Friday, December 19, 2019 at Southwood Lutheran Church. Pastor Michael Ryan will officiate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.