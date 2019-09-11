Dennis A. Schafer
September 8, 2019
Preceded in death by parents Dr. Lewis A and Twila Schafer; brother Rodney Schafer; in-laws Charles S. and Catherine Monico. Survived by wife Kathy (Monico) Schafer; sister-in-law Mary Jane (Gary) Herron, brothers-in-law Chuck (Kathy) Monico and Jerry (Kathy) Monico; nephews Chuck, Tony, Greg; nieces Lisa, Catherine, Andrea, Michelle, Christine; 16 great nieces and nephews.
Visitation begins Friday 4pm with a Wake Service at 6:30 pm at the mortuary. Funeral Saturday 10 am St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials to Gross Catholic High School, St. Bernadette Church or Lewis A Schafer and Paul Laursen Endowed Scholarship at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
