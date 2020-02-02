Dennie Lee Crofford
Dennie Lee Crofford

Dennie Lee Crofford

Falls City, August 18, 1942 - January 30, 2020

Service information

Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
9:00AM-8:00PM
First Church of Nazarene
Wilson St.
Falls City, NE 68355
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:30AM
Hall Funeral Home
2403 Harlan
Falls City, NE 68355
